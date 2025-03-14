EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

