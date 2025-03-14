EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,843,000 after purchasing an additional 844,217 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

