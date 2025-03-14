EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

