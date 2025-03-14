EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 459 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 73.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $338.29 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.31 and its 200 day moving average is $379.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

