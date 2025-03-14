EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $408.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.