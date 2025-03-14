EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 896.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $268.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.57 and its 200 day moving average is $284.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

