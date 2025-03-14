FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FE Battery Metals Trading Down 5.3 %
OTCMKTS FEMFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,967. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. FE Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
FE Battery Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FE Battery Metals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.