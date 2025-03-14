FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FE Battery Metals Trading Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS FEMFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,967. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. FE Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Get FE Battery Metals alerts:

FE Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.