Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
