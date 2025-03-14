Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

ONEQ opened at $68.14 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

