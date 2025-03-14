First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 108,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 66,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
First Andes Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
Recommended Stories
