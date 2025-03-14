First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $35.16 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,033 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $35,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,620,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

