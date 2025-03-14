First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $243,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,027,000 after acquiring an additional 519,934 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 828,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 373,274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,120,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $144.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.