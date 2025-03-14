First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 270,856 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 270,856 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $521,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

