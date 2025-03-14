First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,784,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 956,965 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $125,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

