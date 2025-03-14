First National Trust Co Purchases 13,337 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.