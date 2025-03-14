First National Trust Co Sells 8,771 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $56,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
