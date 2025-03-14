First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $301.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

