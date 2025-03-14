First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,932,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,777,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,798,000. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 209,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

