First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FIW stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

