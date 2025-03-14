FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

