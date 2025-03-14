FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 924404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 164,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in FormFactor by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.