Forterra (LON:FORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of Forterra stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161.80 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.88. The firm has a market cap of £332.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200.50 ($2.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 320 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Featured Stories

