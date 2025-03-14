Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,043 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $395,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 76.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,530,000 after acquiring an additional 556,894 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 537,047 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,877,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,069,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

