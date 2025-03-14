Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE FNV opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.