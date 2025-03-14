G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.62 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.09. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

