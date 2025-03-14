Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on GAIA. Roth Capital raised Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.78. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

