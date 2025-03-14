Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) VP Susan Lyman Sells 2,829 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.32. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $138.86 and a 1 year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Garmin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

