GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

GEHC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.