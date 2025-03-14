GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

