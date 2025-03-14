General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,122,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 2.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $592,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

