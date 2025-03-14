Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 1,180.0% in February

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Price Performance
Genfit stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.
About Genfit
