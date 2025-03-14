Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 44.0% in February

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 633,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 884,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Genprex Price Performance

GNPX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 368.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Genprex worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

