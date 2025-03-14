Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 311,285 shares of company stock worth $31,284,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

