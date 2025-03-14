Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Gogo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gogo Stock Performance

GOGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 4,955,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,965. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $862.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Gogo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gogo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gogo stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.