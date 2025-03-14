Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 47.98 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.23. The company has a market capitalization of £247.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.40 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.60 ($0.91).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative net margin of 80.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will post 2.9007634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

