GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires A$195,567.53 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain bought 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain acquired 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($316,025.16).
- On Monday, December 16th, Rajiv Jain acquired 110,799 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$246,306.18 ($154,909.55).
- On Friday, December 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 79,871 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$182,425.36 ($114,732.93).
The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
About GQG Partners
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
