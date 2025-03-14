Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 915.2% in February

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 915.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.8 days.
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
