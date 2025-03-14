GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BABX opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABX. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.