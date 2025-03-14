Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,182 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.84 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.