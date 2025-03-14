Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 161.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 66,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 115.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHIN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

