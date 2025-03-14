Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,404 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,750.70. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

