Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

