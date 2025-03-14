Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,785 shares of company stock worth $44,474,738. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 419.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

