Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

