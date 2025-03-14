GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative net margin of 989.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%.
GreenX Metals Stock Down 10.0 %
LON:GRX traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 41.40 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GreenX Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.19. The company has a market cap of £239.67 million, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.03.
GreenX Metals Company Profile
