GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative net margin of 989.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%.

GreenX Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

LON:GRX traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 41.40 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GreenX Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.19. The company has a market cap of £239.67 million, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.03.

GreenX Metals Company Profile

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

