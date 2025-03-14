Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Greystone Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

