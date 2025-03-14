Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.2% increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

GNTY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 16,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $42.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNTY

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.