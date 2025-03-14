Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.2% increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
GNTY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 16,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $42.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on GNTY
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guaranty Bancshares
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.