HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for Myomo FY2026 Earnings

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Myomo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Myomo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of MYO stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,851.50. The trade was a 23.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 602,719 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.