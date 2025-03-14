Head-To-Head Contrast: Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) versus Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Alpine 4 has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alpine 4 and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpine 4 and Actelis Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actelis Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 619.42%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and Actelis Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.20 million 0.00 -$12.88 million N/A N/A Actelis Networks $7.72 million 0.56 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.56

Actelis Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine 4.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats Alpine 4 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

(Get Free Report)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.