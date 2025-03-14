Head to Head Review: Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) vs. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -1,137.65% -68.18% -51.55% Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Akari Therapeutics' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Akari Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.74 million 93.31 -$72.85 million ($0.43) -7.72 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.01 million N/A N/A

Akari Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbutus Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma and Akari Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.66%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma beats Akari Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression. The company’s research and development programs include AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor to reawaken patients’ HBV-specific immune system; and small molecule antiviral medicines to treat coronaviruses, including COVID-19. It has licensing agreements with Gritstone Oncology, Inc; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Qilu Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd; Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and Antios Therapeutics, Inc. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation also has a clinical collaboration agreement with Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc to evaluate VTP-300. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

